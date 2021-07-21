Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0009

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Digiwage has a total market cap of $44,483.85 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

