DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DILAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 26th

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DILAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DILAU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

