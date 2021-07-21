Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.84 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $39,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

CHUY stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

