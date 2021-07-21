Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $43,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.