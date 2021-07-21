Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,313 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $42,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 224.74 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

