Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,292 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

