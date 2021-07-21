Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,738 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of eHealth worth $43,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in eHealth by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,167,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $118.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

