Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161,446 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 3.05% of ChannelAdvisor worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,375. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

