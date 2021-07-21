Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $141.95 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80,785 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 2.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.23% of Autodesk worth $141,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,069. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

