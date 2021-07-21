Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $227.76 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,543 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 4.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.53% of Align Technology worth $227,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,583. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

