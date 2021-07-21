Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $65.22 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 665,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,530 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.18% of Paychex worth $65,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.