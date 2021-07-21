Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Raises Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 431.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,154 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.