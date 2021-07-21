Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 13,186 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.18% of Stratasys worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

