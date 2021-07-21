DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $932.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

