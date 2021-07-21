DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the highest is $71.90 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $278.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $13,892,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

