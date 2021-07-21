DOGGY 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.41 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $3.41 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00099422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00140228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,670.23 or 1.00185937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,072,951,383 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

