Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.01 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

