Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.51% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $41,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of DFIN opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 266.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

