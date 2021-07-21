Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DOV opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61. Dover has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

