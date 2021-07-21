Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $177.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

DOV opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.61. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $163.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $298,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 36.0% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

