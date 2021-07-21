Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on D.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.94.

D.UN opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$16.84 and a 52 week high of C$23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

