Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $17.30 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

