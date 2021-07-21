DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $25.84 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $25.84 million and $900,663.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048030 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002739 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014021 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006508 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00793836 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.
About DSLA Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “
DSLA Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
