DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

