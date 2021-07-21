Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

