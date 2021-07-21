Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

