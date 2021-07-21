Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of EYE traded down GBX 26.75 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 513.25 ($6.71). 2,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,792. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 554.80 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.13. The company has a market capitalization of £133.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,283.13.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
