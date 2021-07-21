Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of EYE traded down GBX 26.75 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 513.25 ($6.71). 2,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,792. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 554.80 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 519.13. The company has a market capitalization of £133.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,283.13.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

