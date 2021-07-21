Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:EXP opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

