Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
