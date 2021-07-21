Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

