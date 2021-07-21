Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

