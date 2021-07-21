EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $155.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EGP opened at $175.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $177.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

