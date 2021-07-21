EasyFi Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $2.03 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00006311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

