Eaton Vance Management Has $180.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.74. 40,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,338. The company has a market cap of $376.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

