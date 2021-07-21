Eaton Vance Management Has $196.97 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $196,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.98. 8,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

