Eaton Vance Management Has $218.18 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Intuit worth $218,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

INTU stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.47. 10,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,310. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.35 and a 52 week high of $512.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

