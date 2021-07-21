Eaton Vance Management Has $260.17 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $260,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.85. 7,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

