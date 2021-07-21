Eaton Vance Management Has $337.63 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,768,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,129 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $337,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. 88,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

