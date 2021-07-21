Eaton Vance Management Sells 509,386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509,386 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.28% of NextEra Energy worth $409,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. 76,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $36,599.16. Insiders have sold a total of 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.