Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

