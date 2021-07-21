ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ECMOHO by 81.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECMOHO during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECMOHO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOHO opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

