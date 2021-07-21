Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

