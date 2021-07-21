EJF Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,061,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

DCRB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 406,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

