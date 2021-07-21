EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.45 Million in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

