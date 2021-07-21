EJF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,302,007 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 235,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

