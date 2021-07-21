El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

