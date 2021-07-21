Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$64.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

