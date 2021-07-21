Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A Purchases 9,944 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A bought 9,944 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $156,120.80.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $680.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

