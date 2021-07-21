Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.00

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 196651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.14. The company has a market capitalization of £565.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 93,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

