Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

