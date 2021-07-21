Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EIG opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23.
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.