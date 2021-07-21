Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $51,154.48.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.